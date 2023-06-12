Parking dispute led to ‘heinous’ Annapolis shooting that killed 3 people, injured 3 others — Capital Gazette

What Marylanders should know before traveling on I-95 this week after Philadelphia road collapse — The Baltimore Sun

Feds investigate Maryland data breaches affecting more than 100K people — WBAL

Amid controversy, big support for Planned Parenthood and mixed feelings about HonFest — Baltimore Brew

Maryland creates $150M endowment fund for public university scholarships — Baltimore Business Journal

Police seek Peppa Pig thieves in Ocean City — WMAR

From politics to green evangelism, one man’s journey parallels the EV industry’s — Maryland Matters

