Oldfields School in Baltimore County will remain open, new board chair says; suit against administrators dismissed — The Baltimore Sun

Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin says he’s not running for open US Senate seat — Associated Press

Maryland asks some residents to conserve water amid drought conditions — The Baltimore Sun

Maryland Treasurer announces 6% retroactive earnings rate for Maryland 529 holders — WJZ

Jury trial for Maglev-Westport condemnation lawsuit postponed — Baltimore Business Journal

Delegate Rosenberg calls on city to investigate conditions at Ruscombe Gardens — Baltimore Brew

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *