Baltimore Beltway work zone where 6 died was eligible for speed camera; children of victim say mom ‘very afraid’ — WJZ

Baltimore City Council considers resolution to oppose BGE rate hikes — WBAL

Budget deficits loom in the wake of the 2023 session — Maryland Matters

Real Estate Insider: Sojourner Douglass College campus sells in East Baltimore — Baltimore Business Journal

A downtown Baltimore office tower sold for $66M in 2018. It just sold for less than half that amount. — The Baltimore Sun

Black Girls Cook: how one nonprofit is raising the next batch of confident, top tier chefs — The Afro

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *