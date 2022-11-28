Baltimore County day care owner who allegedly shot husband over child molestation accusations pleads guilty to assault, gun charges — WJZ-TV
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh addresses loss to Jaguars, Lamar Jackson’s tweet — WBAL-TV
Honeygrow to open Bel Air location this week as it pushes into Baltimore suburbs — Baltimore Business Journal
A Black boating tradition on the Chesapeake ran into racism — then tragedy — The Washington Post
Vogel, Long first Gen Zers elected to Maryland General Assembly — Maryland Matters
‘No one wants to be out on the corner every day.’ Community leaders work in Baltimore’s violence intervention program to attract participants. — The Baltimore Sun