Medical personnel resuscitate woman pulled from water in downtown Baltimore — WBAL
Rick Hutzell discusses how to fake being a Ravens fan until the Super Bowl — WJZ
Local community college plans $42M workforce development center — Baltimore Business Journal
Navy SEAL who went missing during overseas mission is from Maryland — WMAR
New Hospital Association chief showers ex-colleagues with donations from campaign fund — Maryland Matters
For Baltimore City high school boys basketball coaches, developing ‘productive young men’ supersedes wins — The Baltimore Sun