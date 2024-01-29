Morning in Baltimore, January 2024 Credit: Isabel Cumming

Dreams interrupted: A night of disappointment at heartbreak at M&T Bank Stadium – FOX Baltimore/WBFF-TV

Baltimore County Council members seek to keep control over development – The Sun

Carroll County firefighter arrested for allegedly setting woodland fires – CBS Baltimore/WJZ-TV

Baltimore woman charged with 10 counts of attempted murder following violent crime spree – Southern Maryland News

Shark Tank features Baltimore vegan bacon company – Tecnical.ly

Massive weekend crash on Bay Bridge left 13 injured – WMAR-TV

