sunrise over Baltimore's Inner Harbor
Photo Credit: Isabel Cumming on X (Twitter).

Baltimore’s Jewish Community hosts festival as families grapple with conflict overseas — WJZ Baltimore (CBS)

Maryland Muslim leaders say ‘innocent lives deserve to be protected’ in Gaza — The Baltimore Banner

Carjackers target women at gas stations in Northwest Baltimore according to latest city data — WBFF Fox Baltimore (Fox)

It’s legal again to buy delta-8 in Maryland — for now – Baltimore Sun

Several Baltimore area groups, activists receive local awards for community impacts – WBAL News Radio

Morgan State University police FOP members demand change after mass shooting – WBAL Baltimore (NBC)

How Under Armour’s new chief design officer wants to rethink athleisure – Baltimore Business Journal

