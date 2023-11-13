Morning in Baltimore in November 2023 Credit: Laura Lippman

Baltimore groups create kid-friendly space to help families process Israel-Hamas war – WBAL-TV

Fire damages popular Cecil County crab restaurant – WMAR-TV

Effort to reduce vacant state government positions falling short of Moore’s promise – Maryland Matters

Woman fatally struck while attempting to capture loose dog – FOX Baltimore/WBFF

Operation Ten City to invest $1 million in Baltimore communities this week – Business Monthly

Ravens four-game winning streak ends as Browns mount second-half comeback – ESPN

