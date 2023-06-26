Sunshine in Baltimore in June 2023. Credit: Isabel Cumming

Invasive spotted lanternfly expected to hit Baltimore hard this summer – The Sun

Blueprint board could approve majority of school system improvement plans next month – Maryland Matters

Flights resumed after radar and weather issues force shutdown at region’s airports – WBFF-TV

60-year-old man stabbed to death in East Baltimore – WMAR-TV

Afternoon storms could bring hail, 60 MPH winds – WTOP News

Maryland cannabis company Evermore is headed to auction after apparent loan default – greenmarketreport.com

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *