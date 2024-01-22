Morning in Baltimore, January 2024 Credit: Isabel Cumming

Opening statements imminent in Marylin Mosby’s mortgage fraud trial – The Sun

Woman in Ellicott City killed while crossing Baltimore National Pike in pedestrian crosswalk – CBS Baltimore/WJZ-TV

Maryland lawmakers looking to enshrine Roe v. Wade in state constitution – WBAL News

Husband and wife killed after fire in Northeast Baltimore – WMAR-TV

Amid controversy over early ticket sellout, election-year straw poll cancelled – Maryland Matters

Martin Luther King Jr. doppelganger goes viral at Ravens game – Complex

