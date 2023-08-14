The dawn breaks in Baltimore in August 2023 Credit: Laura Lippman

Timonium Sky Zone: Community ‘shocked’ by deadly shooting at family-filled trampoline park – WJZ-TV

Man dies from 100-foot fall into water off I-395 bridge after multi-vehicle accident in Baltimore City – WBFF-TV

26,000 applied for Baltimore public housing in 10 days after process re-opened – The Sun

Maryland volunteers head to Hawaii to help after wildfires – WBAL0TV

Baltimore competes to become a federal tech hub that could bring 52,000 jobs – The Sun

Maryland man steals ambulance responding to Arlington crash, leaving 13 hit-and-runs in wake – WTOP News

