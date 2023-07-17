Trial of teen squeegee worker charged in shooting death at Inner Harbor to begin Monday – WJZ-TV

City and advocates announce plan to seek billions to address vacant home crisis – WMAR-TV

How Maryland’s state college financing agency fell apart – The Sun

Tributes pour in for teen killed in Brooklyn block party mass shooting – The Washington Post

How businesses are capitalizing on the pickleball craze – Baltimore Business Journal

Enviro group warns of beach pollution as heat wave lingers – Maryland Matters

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *