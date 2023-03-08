Snap a photo of local wildlife as part of a global science competition.

The National Aquarium is gearing up for the City Nature Challenge, taking place April 28 through May 1.

Once the challenge begins, residents can take a photo of wildlife and upload it to the free iNaturalist app.

Photos taken in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, Howard and Queen Anne’s counties and Baltimore City will be automatically counted towards the Baltimore area’s totals for the challenge.

Participants can also join a City Nature Challenge observation event with the National Aquarium or one of their partner organizations.

