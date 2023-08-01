It’s game on, Baltimore, as the city’s video-game inspired music concert Bit Gen Gamer Fest returns for its 16th year this weekend.

The festival will take place Saturday at Ottobar, located at 2549 N. Howard St., with doors opening at 3 p.m. and the event starting at 3:30 p.m.

Sixteen musical acts will take the stage, including headliner nerdcore rapper Mega Ran, whose songs have been part of the soundtrack for video games such as “Marvel vs. Capcom 2,” “Monaco: What’s Yours Is Mine,” and “Mighty No. 9.”

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome back Mega Ran to Bit Gen. It’s been too long since we’ve hosted him,” said John DeCampos, executive director of Bit Gen Gamer Fest, in a statement. “He’s a fan-favorite and always puts on a great show. We’re just glad he hasn’t got too famous for us yet.”

The festival lineup will also include performances by bands like Cowabunga Pizza Time and Super Guitar Bros, among others.

In addition to musical entertainment, attendees will be able to enjoy free-to-play console and arcade classics, food from local food truck The Hotdog Hideout, and video game-themed cocktails and other cold beverages.

Festival tickets are $40 in advance or $50 at the door.

