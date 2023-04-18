Birroteca is keeping it fresh this season with some new menu items. Take a look and make your reservations today:

  • Sausage Pomodoro – Mezzi Rigatoni | Plum Tomatoes | Red Onions Calabrian Peppers | Spicy Fennel Sausage | Pecorino   
  • Atlantic North Coast Seared Salmon – Yellow Squash | Red Onion Sugo Fresh Plum Tomatoes | Gremolata  
  • Baby Heirloom Tomatoes – Ricotta Prima Dolce | Pistachios Baby Red Oak Leaf | Cider Vinaigrette Lemon Thyme Honey

To pair with the delicious dining options, the restaurant has also added four new cocktails to the beverage menu:

  • Le Sang Punch – White Rum | Blood Orange | Cognac House Falernum | Lim
  • Another Borough –  Rye | Dry Vermouth | Camomilla Liqueur Fenugreek Turmeric Syrup | Fernet-Branca
  • Raspberry Beret – Raspberry Infused Mezcal | Lemon Vanilla Syrup | Mint
  • House Wife’s Holiday – Gin | House Limoncello | Aperol Lemon | Prosecco

Want to bite off a little more, take a look at the full dinner menu and beverage menu today. Ready to take a taste – make your reservations here.

Avatar photo

Sponsored Post Staff

Sponsored post content is generated by our advertisers: local businesses, merchants, schools, and non-profits. All sponsored content is created in collaboration with the advertiser.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *