Map by Mark Lu. Source: Baltimore Witness. Map data: Voting and Election Science Team, UF. Created with Datawrapper.

Baltimore Witness data shows that there has been at least one non-fatal shooting in each police districts across Baltimore City including Southern, Central, and Northeastern last month.

There was a total of 21 homicides and 45 non-fatal shootings in November, including one officer involved shooting which resulted in death.

There were two vehicular fatalities within the city.

Read more at Baltimore Witness.

