Our Lady of Hope/St. Luke School is located in Southeast Baltimore County in the heart of Dundalk, Md. As we approach our 70th anniversary in 2024, we continue to work together and serve our community partners.

This year, we celebrate our students and families generosity. A service project that has become a tradition in our school is the annual “SOCK”tober collection. Our students brought in a total of 644 pairs of socks that were donated to the Assisi house at Saint Patrick’s Church on Broadway in Baltimore, MD. Continuing with this partnership, we also collect mittens in December as a part of our St. Nicholas project. Mrs. Janet Myers, who has been a Teacher at Our Lady of Hope/St. Luke School for 43 years says “I had watched a video about a group of students who collected socks for the less fortunate and was amazed at their generosity. I was truly inspired and knew we could all learn something from this act of kindness. It began with socks and now we are onto mittens.” As a school family, we are looking forward to donating our mittens at the end of December.

Another special celebration and partnership we share is with the Sons of the American Revolution Chapter of Maryland. This year, 4th Grade student Sebastian Kopeki was selected as the second place winner in the Nation for his poster that reflected the life of Benjamin Franklin. He was presented with his award on Friday, Nov 17, 2023. Julia Ortiz co2023 was recognized for being the runner-up for the state of Maryland in the SAR Middle School Brochure Contest.We are proud of our students who participated in this program.

Throughout the year, we partner with The Baltimore County Police Department for their annual Faith and Blue events, local food pantry Soup for the Soul in Dundalk, Md., the Our Lady of Hope and St. Luke Parishes food pantry, The Knights of Columbus Dundalk Chapter, and many other community organizations. What truly sets us apart is our unwavering commitment to instilling values such as kindness, compassion, and empathy. We mold our students into responsible citizens who understand the importance of making a difference in the world through service to others. We are supposed to treat others as we want to be treated , it’s a way of spreading the mission of Jesus, and serving is what he calls us to do as followers. For more information about Our Lady of Hope/St. Luke School visit www.olhsl.com.

Like this: Like Loading...