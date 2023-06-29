Our Time Kitchen Presents: Tot Time – Tastes and Tales of Summer, in collaboration with the Waldorf School of Baltimore Early Childhood Educators

Located outdoor at Our Time Kitchen, Each Tot Time playdate [9am-11am], invites parents and children up to age 6, to explore the joys of the season through snacks & crafts, songs & stories. All are welcome. Please register in advance: https://www.ourtimekitchen.com/classes/p/tot-time

About Our Time Kitchen: Our Time kitchen supports minority women, and marginalized genders, who want to build food businesses by lowering systemic barriers and creating access to resources in a supportive environment.

About Waldorf School of Baltimore: WSB educates and inspires students preschool-grade 8 to think, feel and act, with depth imagination and courage.

Like this: Like Loading...