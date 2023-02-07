PAN and Black Veg Society are thrilled to collaborate for the Baltimore Vegan Pledge Program.

Hosted by Naijha Wright-Brown at the Urban Life Center, the meetings will run for five Sundays from March 5 to April 2 from 12 – 2 PM.

We recommend that you be up-to-date on your vaccinations and wear a mask while attending the meetings.

The PAN Vegan Pledge program guides people through 30 days of being vegan with the program’s hands-on support. This support includes five weekly meetings consisting of cooking demonstrations, speakers addressing environmental, ethical, health, and practical issues, a personal mentor (experienced vegan), optional social events for even more support, and a number of coupons to make 30 days of being vegan that much easier.

We will meet once a week for five weeks!

March 5, 2023

March 12, 2023

March 19, 2023

March 26, 2023

April 2, 2023

