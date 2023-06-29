There is nothing like cold drinks and good food on a hot summer night. This summer, stop by Birroteca and take advantage of their Happy Hour specials, running Wednesday – Friday from 4pm – 6pm. Specials include:

DRINKS

  • Wedding Bar Cocktails: $5
  • House Red or White Wine: $5
  • Evolution Drafts: $3
  • a. Vodka Wine: $3

FOOD

  • Marinated Olives: $5
  • Brussel Sprouts – black garlic aioli | chili oil | coppa: $5
  • Burrata Cheese Bruschetta – melted tomatoes | basil: $5
  • Spiced Crispy Chick Peas: $5
  • Meatballs – house ricotta | tomato sauce: $5

Life is too short to drink bad cocktails this summer – stop by Birroteca for your next Happy Hour.

Sponsored post content is generated by our advertisers: local businesses, merchants, schools, and non-profits. All sponsored content is created in collaboration with the advertiser.

