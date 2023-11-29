‘Tis the season for shopping holiday looks and gifts while enjoying in-store incentives, music and refreshments! Join us for our Holiday Sip & Shop event on Wednesday, December 6 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm.
Grab your friends and head to the Shops for a night of holiday shopping and:
Swag bag to the first 100 guests to spend $50+ between 5-8pm (retail & service only)
Holiday hits from DJ Neil Nines
Festive Photobooth
A Complimentary Personalized Ornament by Lizzy Loves Letters; while supplies last
Sips & lite bites from The Gourmet at Kenilworth
Stay tuned for Exclusive In-Store Specials!
Plus–stop by the gift wrap station with proceeds benefitting Kappa Guild!
The Shops at Kenilworth x HeidnSeek Entertainment, co-hosted by Heidi Klotzman
Walk With It, No Need to Ship It!