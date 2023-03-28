Join Garrison Forest School on

Tuesday, April 11 at 2:00 PM

for our Spring Preview Day!

Considering an independent school experience for your child? Join us for our Spring Preview Day, where you’ll spend an afternoon on the Garrison Forest School campus in Owings Mills, Md., and learn more about what we have to offer for girls in grades K-12. Meet our community members, inspiring teachers and exceptional Garrison Girls during your time on campus. End the day by attending our annual Spring Tailgate, where you will see Garrison Spirit in action and cheer on our varsity lacrosse and badminton teams! This event is a great opportunity for families considering GFS for the coming school year or in the future.

Garrison Forest School, located on 110 acres in Owings Mills, Md., is a day and boarding school educating girls in grades K-12, with a coed preschool. Learn more at gfs.org.

