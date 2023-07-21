Sunset Concerts at Star Bright Farm make for a perfect date night. Take a look at the summer line up for the rest of the season and get your tickets today. As always, the Barn Market is open (and available online) for all your shopping needs!

Gypsy Jazz with Michael Harris & Ensemble

Saturday, August 5

4:00pm – 8:00pm

$25

He lit up our garden in May with his energetic Gypsy Jazz to the point that people were on their feet with applause and requesting a to know when Michael would be back!

Acclaimed guitarist, Michael Joseph Harris will will be featured along with Shawn Simon on bass and Kris Belgica on rhythm guitar for Saturday August 5 . The repertoire will include a wide range of acoustic and electric guitar focused jazz, Brazilian music, French Gypsy waltzes, and even a little Western swing, Patsy Cline and Stevie Wonder thrown in! The music of this trio makes people want to dance!

Food will be available for purchase from Baltimore favorites The Bluebird! Beer from Diamondback Brewing and wine from Boordy Vineyards will be available for purchase as well. the Shooting Star Cafe will be open for snacks, Charcuterie boards and all your sweets. We ask that you refrain from bringing in food or beverages as we want to support our vendors as much as possible!

Mambo Combo!

Saturday, August 12

4:00pm – 8:00pm

$25

If you have been around for a while, you are sure to know one of Baltimore’s Liveliest bands, Mambo Combo!

We are VERY excited that they are going to bring their party here for our August 12 Sunset Concert.

Mambo Combo is Celebrating it’s 40TH year as a band this Summer..! The band has brought it’s blend of Latin and Caribbean dance music to thousands in the Mid- Atlantic region, winning “Best Latin Band” from the DC WHAMMY Awards.

Pianist Lura Johnson

Friday, August 25: 6:30pm – 8:30pm

Saturday, August 26: 6:30pm – 8:30pm

$50

Unusual and unforgettable. Embark on an enchanting musical journey through silvery moonlight, peaceful forests, and shimmering waters in the rustic barn at Star Bright Farm. Steinway Artist and Baltimore Symphony Resident Keyboardist Lura Johnson features masterpieces of music and spoken word, including works by Beethoven, Liszt, and Debussy, and poems by Robert Frost, Walt Whitman, and e.e. cummings, curated and delivered by Robert Bowie, Jr., playwright, poet, and Harvard Alumni Association Poet Laureate.

Lura is a Steinway Artist, and they are bringing in a baby grand piano for her two performances.

This will be in the barn so space each night is limited.

No dogs or children please.

Barn Market

Filled with artisan made gifts, the market is filled with products for bath, body, home and garden. Whether you need something for your green thumb or are thinking about someone you love, the Barn Market at Star Bright Farm has a little bit of everything. Stop by or take a look online.

SUMMER HOURS:

Friday: 10am – 4pm

Saturday: 10am – 5pm

Sunday: 10am – 5pm

Private shopping is available if these times do not work. Please text, call or email Helen:

410.303.8030

helen@starbright-farm.com

