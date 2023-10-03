Support good causes and join Foundry Row for a fun-filled movie night showing Coco on Friday, October 13th! Bring your blankets and chairs and enjoy an outdoor movie experience. Check-in and free balloon art will begin at 6:00pm. The movie will begin at 7:00pm. Registration is required–only one $15 ticket is needed per family. All ticket proceeds go towards the non-profits, Community 247 and Owings Mills Volunteer Fire Company.

Foundry Row Fall Family Movie Night Tickets

Community 247, a 501c3 non-profit organization, includes affordable housing for women and children transitioning out of temporary shelter facilities in the Baltimore area.

OMVFCo, Station 31, is a 501(c)(3) Fire and EMS department serving the community of Owings Mills, MD and surrounding areas. Established in 1921, OMVFCo is the busiest volunteer station in Baltimore County.

