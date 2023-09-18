Shake up your workout routine and get fit this fall with the Harbor Point Fitness Crawl!

Kicking off in early October, the Fitness Crawl is a week-long event that allows participants to sample a full session at four amazing local studios, culminating in a post-crawl happy hour celebration! Complete all four stops of the crawl to be entered to win one of four fitness pack grand prizes!

Are You Up for the Challenge?

The Fitness Crawl will take place from Monday, October 2 through Friday, October 6. Your ticket purchase grants you a single class at each of the four participating studios during the crawl week: Breathing Dragon Yoga, Orangetheory Fitness Harbor East, Resistance Cycle, and [solidcore] Harbor Point.

Tickets are available now for $60 (increases to $80 on September 26). Whether you’re looking for a fresh challenge or just want to try something new, take advantage of the Fitness Crawl and save – a single drop-in class at each of these four studios individually would be $133!

Try Out Four Amazing Local Studios

Breathing Dragon Yoga (1321 Dock Street)

Sweat it out at the hottest spot in Baltimore! Breathing Dragon Yoga offers a variety of styles suitable for all levels, specializing in original hot yoga, hot vinyasa power flow yoga, warm yin/yang yoga, and hot HIIT classes.

Orangetheory Fitness (1415 Aliceanna Street)

The total-body group classes at Orangetheory Fitness use science, coaching, and technology to help you reach your goals. Unlike HIIT, Orangetheory uses heart rate based interval training, with five heart-rate zones designed to increase your metabolism and help you burn more calories.

Resistance Cycle (1324 Point Street)

Resistance Cycle is a full-body high-intensity workout that demands your best! Each 45-minute class will challenge you to push your limits through resistance indoor cycling mixed with upper body toning. Classes are open to all skill levels, from beginners to seasoned spinners.

[solidcore] Harbor Point (1405 Point Street, Suite 3)

[solidcore] is a 50-minute, full body, strength training workout. It is an entirely immersive experience – held in a dimly-lit room under blue lights, fueled by energizing music, and led by an experienced coach who offers personalized instruction. This is a workout like no other. Using its signature machine, the [solidcore] workout utilizes slow and controlled movements scientifically designed to breakdown muscles to failure so that they build back stronger.

Complete the Crawl for a Chance to Win Big

Complete all four stops of the crawl and you could win one of four fitness pack grand prizes!

Breathing Dragon Yoga – 10 Classes ($300 retail value)

Orangetheory Fitness Harbor East – VIP class ($399 retail value)

Resistance Cycle – 10 Classes ($230 retail value)

[solidcore] Harbor Point – 10 Classes ($319 retail value)

Click here to purchase your ticket for the Harbor Point Fitness Crawl. Don’t wait, tickets are limited!

