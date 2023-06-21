The farm is going to the dogs… and so much more! This Saturday, June 24, bring your dog, your walking shoes, and your appetite for adventure for the Lucky Dog Day BARCS Fundraiser Event. The farm is open to your furry friends with live music, food and beverage and lots of fun. The lavender is in full bloom and freshly harvested for fresh and dried bunches – don’t forget to grab a bunch or two!

On July Saturday, July 8, enjoy a date night at the farm during their Sunset Concert series with the Honey Dewdrops. And as always, the Barn Market is open (and available online) for all your shopping needs!

Lucky Dog Day BARCS Fundraiser Event

Saturday, June 24

$15

You Lucky Dog, it’s your day! Freshly-mowed paths through the fields and woods to explore; intoxicating lavender scents in the air as you watch the purple harvest; fresh bunches of lavender to purchase and take the smell home with you; delicious food and drink to savor from your picnic blanket and the alluring farm market to sniff around for glorious finds. Bring your dog, your walking shoes, and your appetite for adventure. It’s a Dog Day at the farm, there’s so much to do and see and smell. But you can just lay around on the hillside next to the Lavender Field

Join Star Bright Farm this Saturday June 24th for our BARCS Lucky Dog Day fundraiser. The farm is open to your furry friends with live music, food and beverage. Paths have been mowed around the farm to go for a walk, or just sit on the hill and relax over looking the field full of Lavender. The Shooting Star Cafe will be open for your food and beverage needs. The Barn Market will be open and filled with fresh and dried bunches of Lavender.

Your entry fee will go to helping animals less fortunate. Can’t make it? You can make a donation!

Event runs from 10am to 5pm. This event is priced at a sliding scale between $15 – $25 so you can give what feels comfortable for you!

Leashed dogs please – makes everyone happy!

When purchasing, for your “ Shipping option”, please choose “ Pick Up On Farm Only”

*** You DO need to fill in the shipping information, but nothing will actually be shipped! Your name will be on the guest list when you arrive!

RAIN or SHINE!

The Honey Dewdrops

Saturday, July 8

Tickets: $25

Join us on July 8 for one of our popular Sunset Concerts with The Honey Dewdrops. Sit on the hillside by our field of lavender and relax to one of our favorite bands!

Virginia raised and Maryland based, Laura Wortman and Kagey Parrish of The Honey Dewdrops began touring in 2009 and have called the city of Baltimore home since 2014. With several albums and thirteen years of playing shows on the road, Laura and Kagey continue to expand their experimental folk sound while maintaining a commitment to deepening their understanding of the world through the lens of music.

The Bluebird will be handling food and cocktails. Boordy Vineyards and Diamondback will be here for food and wine.

Time: Gates open at 4:00 pm, music from 4:30pm to 7:30pm with an intermission. The Barn market will be OPEN all evening.

We think of this evening as “Date Night” Please consider getting a sitter and leave the little ones and furry friends at home.

Barn Market

In the month of June, the farm was ALL hands on to harvest Lavender for fresh and dried bunches and distillation. Peter has two stills going, with multiple distillations daily. Lavender Hydrosol is BACK IN STOCK. Distillations of Rose, Lemon Thyme, Yarrow, and Peony were also seasonal distillations. This is our first year for Peony Hydrosol and we are so pleased with the old fashion peony scent.

Filled with artisan made gifts, the market is filled with products for bath, body, home and garden. Whether you need something for your green thumb or are thinking about someone you love, the Barn Market at Star Bright Farm has a little bit of everything. Stop by or take a look online.

SUMMER HOURS:

Friday: 10am – 4pm

Saturday: 10am – 5pm

Sunday: 10am – 5pm

Private shopping is available if these times do not work. Please text, call or email Helen:

410.303.8030

helen@starbright-farm.com

