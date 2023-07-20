Summer Sidewalk Sale

Thursday, July 20th – Sunday, July 23rd

Great finds at great prices – join The Shops at Kenilworth for four great days of shopping with select savings at up to 75% off.

Participating businesses include:

  • About Faces
  • Coldwell Banker Realty
  • Collections
  • Comfort one Shoes
  • Irresistibles
  • J. Crew Factory
  • J. Jill
  • Kenilworth Wine and Spirits
  • Liza Byrd
  • Meg Fos Aesthetics
  • Mint + Major
  • Poppy & Stella
  • Poppyseed Kids
  • Quiet Storm Towson
  • South Moon Under

Elevate your style during the Summer Sidewalk Sale. For more information, visit https://www.theshopsatkenilworth.com/events/summer-sidewalk-sale/

