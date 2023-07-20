Summer Sidewalk Sale
Thursday, July 20th – Sunday, July 23rd
Great finds at great prices – join The Shops at Kenilworth for four great days of shopping with select savings at up to 75% off.
Participating businesses include:
- About Faces
- Coldwell Banker Realty
- Collections
- Comfort one Shoes
- Irresistibles
- J. Crew Factory
- J. Jill
- Kenilworth Wine and Spirits
- Liza Byrd
- Meg Fos Aesthetics
- Mint + Major
- Poppy & Stella
- Poppyseed Kids
- Quiet Storm Towson
- South Moon Under
Elevate your style during the Summer Sidewalk Sale. For more information, visit https://www.theshopsatkenilworth.com/events/summer-sidewalk-sale/