Executive Editor David Nitkin and Senior Editor Marcus Dieterle looked back at the stories we covered in 2022 and gathered their top choices for readers to revisit. Here are our Fishbowl Editors’ Top Picks for 2022, in order of publication date:

Baltimore’s changing media landscape

Baltimore Fishbowl celebrated our 10th anniversary last year. As we look ahead to our next 10, we wanted to reflect on changes among our fellow local media outlets. Tim Swift’s article, which ran Feb. 16, examined the launch of the Baltimore Banner; the return of the Baltimore Beat; cuts at the Baltimore Sun; and other developments in Charm City’s news ecosystem. Al Risdorfer, a pastor at Our Lady Undoer of Knots Inclusive Catholic Community, stands inside of St. Mark’s On the Hill Epsicopal Church, where Our Lady Undoer of Knots leases the space to hold Mass every Sunday at 6 p.m. Photo by Marcus Dieterle.

A church’s efforts to build a more inclusive faith community

After LGBTQ+ individuals, divorcees, and other parishioners have been turned away from the Roman Catholic Church, a new Baltimore church is trying to bring them back into the faith with the promise of an inclusive and judgment-free community. Members of the budding Our Lady Undoer of Knots church shared their stories in Marcus Dieterle’s article from March 30. Whiting Turner CEO Tim Regan recently purchased the years-empty anchor Target building at Mondawmin Mall and plans to open a new community “hub.”

Community hub at Mondawmin Mall

Whiting Turner CEO Tim Regan bought the former Target store at Mondawmin Mall with plans to open a new community “hub.” Adam DeRose explored what that will mean in this April 21 article. (JP Morgan Chase also opened Baltimore’s first community branch at the mall in December.) In 1922, Hortense Kahn purchased a home (pictured here) where she founded Happy Hills Convalescent Home for sick children. In 1930, the hospital relocated to its current location on West Rogers Avenue and was later renamed Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital. Image courtesy of Baltimore Heritage.

The history of Happy Hills

A stately country house in North Roland Park was once the site of Happy Hills Convalescent Home for Children. Happy Hills later moved to a larger home and was renamed the Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital. Linda West writes about its history in this article from April 25. Stilt walkers move through the street as attendees of Artscape 2019 visit vendor tents. Photo credit: Artscape/Instagram.

A rollercoaster year for Artscape

Artscape was on for this year — then it was off. Baltimore City Council members questioned the head of the Baltimore Office for Promotion and the Arts, the agency that puts on Artscape, about its budget, staffing and more. Unsatisfied with the answers to those questions, the council members moved to temporarily withhold $196,000 from the agency’s fiscal year 2023 budget until they received sufficient responses, a decision that Ed Gunts covered in this June 14 article. Baltimore rapper and DJ Kotic Couture’s album “Late to the Party” came out in June, serving a mix of heart-melting songs and dance-worthy tracks that fuse heat and humor. Image courtesy of Kotic Couture.

‘Late to the Party,’ or right on time?

Baltimore rapper Kotic Couture, a rising star from the city’s club music scene, this summer released her new album, “Late to the Party,” ranging from a song about the death of her father to more humorous tunes. Ed Schrader sat down with Kotic to discuss listening to pop-punk music in a small town, coming out to relatives as a trans woman, and more in this Aug. 4 article. Maryland native Frances Tiafoe hits a backhand during the U.S. Open quarterfinals. Tiafoe, who trained at the Junior Tennis Champions Center in College Park, became the first Black man to reach the U.S. Open semifinals since Arthur Ashe in 1972. Photo by All-Pro Reels/Wikimedia Commons.

The Maryland tennis club that trained a U.S. Open semifinalist

Maryland native and tennis star Frances Tiafoe made it to the semi-finals of the U.S. Open this year, becoming the first Black man to do so since Arthur Ashe in 1972. In this Nov. 2 article, Karuga Koinange wrote about the tennis club in College Park, Maryland where Tiafoe trained while growing up. Lakey Boyd has served as the president and CEO of the Columbia Association since mid-2021.

A Columbia conundrum

In Columbia, the planned community in Howard County, some members of the Columbia Association Board of Directors considered ousting the association’s CEO – the closest thing the community has to a mayor or city manager. David Nitkin wrote about the troubles brewing in the Columbia Association in this Nov. 10 article, followed by updates from one of the Columbia village boards and the denial of the association CEO’s request to challenge her evaluation.

Growth and improvements at Morgan State

Latrice Hill wrote in this Nov. 14 article about Morgan State University’s efforts to improve student housing and academic buildings, as well as the university’s collaboration with community members to restore nearby neighborhoods.

Aw, shucks

This Dec. 21 article by Karen Nitkin highlights 19-year-old Darron Thompson, who is a natural at shucking oysters just one year after learning the trade. On a busy night at True Chesapeake Oyster Co. in Clipper Mill, Thompson might shuck 1,000 oysters.

