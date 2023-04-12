Get ready to relive your childhood and teenage years at the ultimate Disney and 2000s dance party, happening on SATURDAY @ Soundstage!

From Britney Spears to NSYNC, Hannah Montana to High School Musical, and even SCLUB 7 and Lemonade Mouth, this dance party will have all your favorite bops and deep cuts. You’ll be singing and dancing all night long to the biggest hits from the 2000s and classic Disney movies.

So, round up your squad, dress up in your best throwback outfits, and get ready to party like it’s 2005! Don’t miss out on the chance to dance and sing along to all your favorite tunes.

Get your tickets now for the most epic Disney and 2000s dance party ever! ZEETUS LAPETUS, we can’t wait to see you there!

Click here for tickets!

Like this: Like Loading...