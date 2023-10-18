Join Star Bright Farm for a day of fun during their annual collaboration with Diamondback Brewing! This Saturday, October 21, spend the fall day on the farm enjoying bluegrass, beer and the barn market!

Bluegrass and Blueberry Ale

Saturday, October 21

1:00pm – 5:00pm

$10

Kids under 12 FREE

Leashed dog friendly

*Rain or shine event. In case of rain, event will take place in the cozy, restored 1850’s barn with tables and chairs. Weather permitting, event will be outside and guests should bring their own chairs and blankets.

The annual Bluegrass and Blueberry Beer Collaboration with Diamondback Brewing will take place this Saturday, October 21. Back in June, Diamondback grabbed over 100 lbs of Star Bright Farm’s fresh blueberries to make Dave’s Blueberry Sour Ale. This Saturday is the can release here on the farm. To celebrate, the farm will have Bluegrass music playing by local friend Phillip McKnight’s “Local Knowledge” band and Shooting Star Cafe serving food options. Wine will be available upon request and of course the Barn market with be open with lots of new gift items.

Grab a beer, some charcuterie ( and more) from the Shooting Star Cafe and get your spot on the hillside next to the harvested Lavender ( it always smells fantastic). Beer will be available by the can or grab some to go as well!

Also EXCITING on this day is that we will be discounting all Hydrosols by 40% ( Except Rose and Cucumber)

*** When purchasing tickets, please choose the delivery option “Pick Up Tickets On Farm Only” THERE IS NO PHYSICAL TICKET. All attendees will be on a master check in list. Tickets may be purchased the day of the event at the farm

Barn Market

Filled with artisan made gifts, the market is filled with products for bath, body, home and garden. Whether you need something for your green thumb or are thinking about someone you love, the Barn Market at Star Bright Farm has a little bit of everything. Stop by or take a look online.

FALL HOURS:

Friday: By appointment only

Saturday: 10am – 5pm

Sunday: 10am – 5pm

Private shopping is available if these times do not work. Please text, call or email Helen:

410.303.8030

helen@starbright-farm.com

