MAGNIFICENT MOZART!

Sunday, March 19th at 3:00pm | Kraushaar Auditorium at Goucher College

1021 Dulaney Valley Road, Towson, MD

(Easy, Free Parking Available!)

Join the BCO for an all-Mozart program with WBJC’S Jonathan Palevsky sharing insights into the composer’s short, but brilliant life during his annual Informance! The concert opens with the Symphony No. 13 and Symphony No. 32, led by Guest Conductor Michael Avagliano, followed by the glorious Piano Concerto No. 27 on the second half, performed by pianist and Peabody Conservatory alum, Xiaohui Yang, and led by BCO’s Music Director Markand Thakar.

Ticket Info:

$35 General Admission Tickets are available at https://thebco.org/tickets/index.html

Receive 15% off your purchase of 3 full-price tickets or 25% off your purchase of 4+ full-price tickets. Tickets are also available before the concert on-site at the Box Office starting at 1:30pm.

All students attend FREE! with valid student ID. Email info@thebco.org for more information on how to reserve free student tickets.

