Baltimore County working out deal with state to divert youth inmates from Towson jail — The Baltimore Sun
Parents concerned about man with assault rifle at school bus stop — WBAL
Judge upholds Zoning Board approval of York Road crematorium — Baltimore Brew
Baltimore church says stolen LGBTQ flag was a hate crime: ‘It was a deliberate act’ — WJZ
Here’s how much a hotel room costs in Baltimore for Preakness weekend — Baltimore Business Journal
Baltimore Music Right Now: Brandon Woody and Lefty Bey — Baltimore Beat