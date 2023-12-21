With Baltimore homicides dropping below 300, who gets to take credit? — The Baltimore Banner
Baltimore Democrat Sheila Dixon Attacked Live On-Air During TV Interview With Fox45 — Newsweek
Fleischmann’s Vinegar shuts down Baltimore plant amid pollution lawsuits — The Baltimore Sun
A bathroom break in Curtis Bay costs Baltimore taxpayers $100,000 — Baltimore Brew
Grocery store manager shot by Baltimore police in 2021 shootout with suspect sues officer — WJZ
Baltimore man reported missing in November found dead in New Jersey — WBAL
Initiative aims to bring breath of fresh air to disinvested communities — Maryland Matters