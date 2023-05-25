Baltimore City Public Schools remembers 19 students killed by gun violence within past year — WJZ

Former Baltimore County official Chris McCollum in court today to face campaign embezzlement charges — Baltimore Brew

Drones, drugs and phones: 15 people including a correctional officer charged in state prison smuggling — The Baltimore Sun

Anne Arundel County Public Schools considering flag ban — WBAL

Former Allora employees allege delayed, short paychecks amid restaurant group’s growth — Baltimore Business Journal

Study: Baltimore accents can cost job seekers $9K a year — WMAR

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *