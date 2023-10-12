Report: Maryland receives C grade for legislative, congressional redistricting — Maryland Matters
A year after opening, Baltimore’s ballooning Harford Road Bridge project racks up more EWOs — Baltimore Brew
Bea Gaddy Family Centers seeking replacement venue for annual Thanksgiving dinner — WJZ
MDTA police: Person made reference to possible explosive device outside BWI-Marshall Airport — WBAL
Maryland Lynching Memorial Project to host sixth annual conference Saturday: ‘I want people to understand the urgency’ — The Baltimore Sun
Under Armour taps Gap exec as chief supply chain officer — Baltimore Business Journal