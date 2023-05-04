Trone joins Jawando in 2024 Democratic Senate primary — Maryland Matters

Maryland gives $500k to BSO summer touring program — WYPR

Howard County teacher charged with sexually abusing a student — WBAL

Baltimore City councilman announces plan to extend some youth summer programming; school system distances itself — The Baltimore Sun

After staff shakeup, Scott names two former campaign staffers to key roles — Baltimore Brew

Police search for new evidence, foul play suspected in 2002 disappearance of Baltimore County mother — WJZ

Body pulled from Inner Harbor Thursday afternoon — WMAR

