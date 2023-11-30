Parkville resident Maxine Redfern turned to Maryland’s strong domestic abuse laws. Why weren’t they enough? — The Baltimore Sun

FBI headquarters relocation to Maryland under investigation after state leaders argue for new site — WJZ

Much-delayed Ashburton Reservoir tank project won’t be finished by EPA deadline — Baltimore Brew

Sen. Lam joins congressional race to replace Sarbanes — Maryland Matters

BGE internal memo details conduit deal with Baltimore City — WBAL

Baltimore startup Matium raises $1.78M to build ‘Tinder for materials’ — Baltimore Business Journal

