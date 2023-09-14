sunrise over the Inner Harbor in Baltimore, Domino Sugar sign in distance
Photo credit: Isabel Cumming

‘It didn’t have to happen’: Mother of teen killed in Brooklyn mass shooting demands accountability – WJZ News

Lawyer who focused on law enforcement and incarceration appointed to run new civil rights division – Fox Baltimore

‘Little Amal,’ a 12-foot-tall puppet symbolizing human rights, will step foot in Baltimore as part of US walk – Baltimore Sun

‘This fiasco is wildly concerning’: Tenants face eviction after city misses payments – WBAL Radio

Audit finds Baltimore City Health Department fails to document spending – WBAL Radio

