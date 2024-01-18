Baltimore residents stock up on supplies as they endure bitter cold – CBS Baltimore/WJZ-TV

14 million gallons of sewage overflow spills into Baltimore City waterways – FOX Baltimore/WBFF-TV

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott’s war chest doubles rival Sheila Dixon’s in campaign reports – The Sun

Loyola University Maryland reckons with ties to slavery in new report – The Sun

Ravens fans get cars stenciled with logos at stadium ahead of playoff game – WBAL-TV

Fossils and granite in Baltimore’s downtown buildings reveal Earth’s ancient story – Baltimore magazine

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *