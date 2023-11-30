Morning in Baltimore, November 2023 Credit: Isabel Cumming

City Council makes move toward gaining control over Baltimore Police Department – CBS Baltimore/WJZ

Pediatricians scramble for RSV shots amid shortage – The Sun

Confederate monuments, vandalized and missing parts, leave Baltimore to appear in Los Angeles art exhibit – The Sun

Rosedale woman carjacked at gunpoint in her driveway; county leaders raise concerns – FOX Baltimore/WBFF

Local productions company partners with city schools to host film workshop – WMAR-TV

Soprano Julia Bullock makes Baltimore Recital debut in January – Broadway World

