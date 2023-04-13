The sun rises in Baltimore. (Credit: Isabel Cumming)

Crews fight Rosedale brush fire amid dry weather warning – The Sun

Man fatally electrocuted after pushed onto subway tracks near Port Discovery – WBAL-TV

Wes Moore heads to the U.K. for first international trip as governor – Washington Post

Frosh accuses archdiocese of stalling sex abuse investigation; apologizes for delay – WMAR-TV

Commentary: How special interest money flooded back in to Annapolis this year – Maryland Matters

Hampden’s Chef Bobby Do’s opens new Towson location – Baltimore Business Journal

