The morning light in Baltimore in August 2023 Credit: Laura Lippman

Baltimore’s pick for fire chief once faced charges over more than 50 pipe bombs; case expunged – The Sun

Cows on the loose: Odenton farm animals roaming streets of Bowie – WJZ-TV

With election year ahead, mayor and others address pool closures – Baltimore Brew

Suspect in 40-year-old Baltimore County rape cases arrested using GBMC slide evidence – WBFF-TV

Local DJs weigh in on the future of AI radio hosts – WMAR-TV

Music festival will shut down Inner Harbor access on same day as Orioles night game – The Sun

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *