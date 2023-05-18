The morning light in the Inner Harbor in May 2023. (Credit: Isabel Cumming)

Baltimore Medical System, which offers care regardless of ability to pay, opens new Southwest Baltimore health center – The Sun

Police train to check for sobriety ahead of recreational marijuana becoming legal – WBAL-TV

Baltimore man goes viral for reaction to passing bar exam – WMAR-TV

Maryland ranks 9th in U.S. for job resignations – WBFF-TV

Md. eases path to clear criminal records, over prosecutors’ concerns – The Washington Post

Docks on the Harbor, a new restaurant, opens in Power Plant development – Baltimore Business Journal

