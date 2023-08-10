North Baltimore residents feel ignored despite storm damage – WBAL-TV
Acting police commissioner holds virtual town hall, hears crime and safety concerns – WBFF-TV
New evidence in Harford County wiretapping allegations – WJZ-TV
Sheriff provides update on murder investigation of Bel Air woman – WBAL News
Gov. Moore heads to Virginia to pitch Commanders fans on new Price George’s facility – Maryland Matters
Document: Orioles CEO paused lease negotiations awaiting new governor, sought 2-year extension – The Sun