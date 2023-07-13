The dawn's early light in Baltimore in July 2023. Credit: Laura Lippman

Police make arrest in February shooting death of 17-year-old in Towson – WBAL-TV

Former police commissioner Harrison explains his departure: ‘I was not forced out’ – WJZ-TV

Baltimore non-profit sees rise in housing requests following Gov. Wes Moore’s executive order on trans care – The Sun

Angel Reese wins Espy award for 2023 Breakout Athlete, and promises another – People

Maryland boasts ‘Best dinosaur site east of the Mississippi’ – WTOP News

Baltimore’s Transit Equity Coalition continues its fight for the Red Line – Baltimore Beat

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *