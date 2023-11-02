Federal prosecutors oppose early prison release for Gun Trace Task Force member diagnosed with cancer – CBS Baltimore/WJZ
Baltimore City agrees to consent decree on wastewater treatment and $4.75 million fine – The Sun
Baltimore homicides on track to dip below 300 for first time in 9 years – Fox Baltimore/WBFF
Former Mayor Dixon calls for suspension of Safe Streets program pending audit – Fox Baltimore/WBFF
Top Democrats mobilizing to compete for Sarbanes’ seat, while GOP sees opportunity – Maryland Matters