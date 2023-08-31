The light breaks in Baltimore in August 2023 Credit: Isabel Cumming

Southwest Airlines pilots to picket at BWI airport over contract negotiations – CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Fire Department faces vote of no confidence amid allegations of ‘toxic environment’ – FOX Baltimore

Maryland Cycling Classic organizers are hoping to improve on last year’s attendance of 70,000. Here’s who is going. – The Sun

Lawrence Lacks Sr., longest living son of Henrietta Lacks and locomotive engineer, dies – The Sun

Portion of Light Street closed downtown due to gas main break – WBAL-TV

Discovery of antique anchor halts Bay Bridge tunnel project – Chesapeake Bay magazine

