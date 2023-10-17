With “less than 18 months” to live, former GTTF detective requests compassionate release — WMAR

No toxins found in substance mailed by inmate to Baltimore courthouse, officials say — WJZ

Redrawing the lines: Nick Mosby proposes alternative map for City Council redistricting — Baltimore Brew

Panel recommends 45% increase to state borrowing in coming year — Maryland Matters

Four Rite Aid leases hit the market in Maryland amid bankruptcy filing — Baltimore Business Journal

In West Baltimore’s Panway-Braddish, an urban oasis is being built in once trash-strewn alleyways — The Baltimore Sun

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *