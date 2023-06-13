Former Maryland governor candidate, longtime Democratic politician Tom Perez joins White House as senior adviser to Biden — The Baltimore Sun

Anne Arundel Co. resident Pat Sajak announces retirement from ‘Wheel of Fortune’ following 41st season — WJZ

MSU marching band set to perform at White House for Juneteenth Concert — WMAR

Schleifer bill would legalize consent docket deemed illegal by the Zoning Board and its director — Baltimore Brew

City Council committee considers new zoning for controversial Sharp-Leadenhall project — Baltimore Business Journal

$80M in state grants to accelerate school construction projects in Baltimore County — WBAL

