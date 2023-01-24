State of Maryland settles with feds after alleged misuse of AmeriCorps funds — Baltimore Brew
Students in Baltimore region are moving past the pandemic in English, but many are flubbing math — The Baltimore Banner
Light accumulation expected in Maryland Wednesday morning — WBAL-TV
Baltimore County schools partially at fault for 2020 cyberattack, Maryland inspector general for education finds — The Baltimore Sun
Morgan State University misses out on $90M Air Force contract — Baltimore Business Journal
Strategist who helped Hogan launch Change Maryland is starting a new group for the Moore era — Maryland Matters